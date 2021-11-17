I have no advantage for having raced in Qatar in the GP2 Series

Formula 1 will contest its race on November 21 at the Qatari circuit of Losail, a date that entered to complement the calendar of 22 2021 competitions after it was not possible to meet the initial schedule due to the difficulties that the pandemic still posed due to COVID19.

Of the 20 competitors currently on the F1 starting grid, only one of them has raced in single-seaters at this circuit, Sergio Pérez. The current member of Red Bull Racing competed there in the 2008-2009 season of the GP2 Asia Series, currently FIA Formula 2.

Pérez was in that series as a preparation for his debut in the anteroom of the Gran Circo competing with the Spanish team Barwa addax after having fought for the British Formula 3 title. The Mexican achieved double success on that track in the two night races, with a second place and a win as dividends.

Despite having that experience, Czech Pérez does not consider having an advantage over the rest of the competitors because more than a decade of that performance has passed.

“I don’t remember very well when I drove there, it was a long time ago,” Perez said in a press release issued by the team before the 20th calendar date.

“It was a long time ago, so I don’t think there is much of an advantage for me.”

But even without that reference, with the data already collected by the team, Checo Pérez believes that they can be competitive and turn around the situation they experienced in Brazil where he finished fourth while Max Verstappen finished second.

“There are three races left of the season and there is still a lot to play for. Brazil was a very fun race, so let’s hope the same this weekend ”.

“I think we will be competitive there and I hope we will make it difficult (for Mercedes). It is a very fast circuit, with a lot of downforce, so we will see how fast we can be ”.

Also read:

“Qatar is going to be a very different track than Sao Paulo, so things will change. I hope we can be much stronger there, throughout the weekend ”.

Pérez was also grateful that the sprint races were over because that will allow them to establish a grid in terms of pace against the Mercedes. “It’s also good for me to go back to the normal qualifying format to see how we line up in terms of absolute pace.”

Also read:

GALLERY: Sergio Pérez’s double podium in Qatar in the GP2 Asia Series.