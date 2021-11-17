“I had my first glass of champagne last night”

Britney Spears is experiencing one of the most heartwarming moments of her entire life. The pop star, who has long struggled to end the guardianship at the hands of his father, managed to be “free” last Friday after more than 13 years, after a judge put an end to the legal guardianship of his person and heritage.

“I am thankful every day for being able to have my car keys, being independent, having a credit card, seeing cash for the first time and being able to buy candles,” he wrote in one of his latest posts on Instagram.





This weekend has been the first in which he has been able to savor freedom and the small pleasures of life. “What an amazing weekend … I’ve felt like I’m in seventh heaven the entire time! In fact, last night I had my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen. I think I’ve waited for it. enough after 13 years, “he explained.

“But I’m not here to be a victim,” Spears said. The artist’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, specified that the court decision went into effect “immediately”, both with regard to the legal custody of the person and the estate, one valued at about $ 60 million.

I’m not here to be a victim “







Britney Spears





The interpreter of Toxic, who will turn 40 on December 2, wants to leave behind all those tragic moments that she had to live since she was a child, many of them due to great family instability. “I lived with victims all my life, that’s why I left my house. And I worked for twenty years, I worked like crazy,” she said.

In the text that accompanies his video, he confessed that his family “should be in jail” for all the things they did to him. “Honestly, I still wonder every day I wake up thinking how my family could do everything they did to me … it was kind of demoralizing and degrading! I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me that they should be in for. jail … yes, including my mother who goes to church! “he said, referring to his 66-year-old mother, Lynne.





Read also

FrancescPeiron

Spears also explained that despite the pain, she hopes her story will help other people in the future. “I am here to advocate for people with real disabilities and illnesses. I am a strong woman, so I hope my story will have an impact and promote some change in this corrupt system.”

“My voice was silenced and threatened for so long,” Spears continued, “and I couldn’t speak or say anything, and thanks to you and the awareness of knowing what was happening and making it public, you saved my life, in a way.” , he concluded.