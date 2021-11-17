“I had a heart attack”: Ariana Grande opened up about a recent experience

USA-. Ariana Grande he is not very different from other people. The artist, like millions of young people of her generation, was conquered by the series Gossip girl, which starred Blake Lively and Leighton Meester as Serena Van Der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf respectively. Big It was proclaimed a great fan who watched the show “religiously” and could not contain her excitement when she saw a specific scene from the remake.

Big was interviewed by the magazine Allure to talk about your new cosmetic brand REM Beauty, but the singer diverted the conversation to another side. She couldn’t help but share her recent experience marathoning the remake of Gossip girl on HBO. The singer was surprised to hear her song Positions sound in the background during an important scene in the first chapter.

Additionally, Positions played as Kristen Bell marked her triumphant return to the series as a storyteller. “Excuse me! Does anybody want to warn me when the damn titles are going to appear and Kristen Bell’s voice is going to start saying Gossip Girl things and my song is going to be in the background? Does anyone want to warn me? Because I had a heart attack “, he remembered Big about her reaction to watching the episode.

“You know, I was a young girl who watched Gossip Girl growing up religiously. And then I’m sitting here and… ”, she concluded Big by being left speechless by the great emotion of being part of a series that marked his youth, even without being able to believe it. In 2012, the singer had tweeted “Chuck and Blair forever,” as Chuck Bass, played by Ed westwick, was the love interest of the character of Meester.

The second half of the remake premieres in November this year for HBO, which has already confirmed that there will be a second season. The creators of Gossip Girl said they would not allow a reboot if Bell It was not part of this, but the actress accepted right away. “His soul comes through his voice and you feel like you are on the show. Without it, it doesn’t feel like Gossip Girl, ”said one of the creators.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6jyRUuxsRA

