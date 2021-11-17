Hulu ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Tuesday, November 16

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of Hulu we usually go easy and aim for news.

But there is life beyond, as this platform of streaming offers us to its subscribers a list of his 10 most popular productions in the United States, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the best quality content. We’ll tell you then:

1. Pain and money

Miami, 1990s. Two bodybuilders (Mark Wahlberg & Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) plan the kidnapping of a wealthy businessman. In the course of the operation they believe that they have killed their victim, but this is not the case. Once recovered, the businessman hires a private detective (Ed Harris) to locate his captors in order to get revenge on them.

2. Rush hour

Two different detectives are assigned in the same case. Both will have to adapt to each other’s customs in order to complete their work successfully, but it will not be an easy task. Detective Inspector Lee is the king of martial arts and belongs to the Royal Hong Kong Police. His favorite ward is the eleven-year-old daughter of the Chinese Consul, of whom Inspector Lee is his bodyguard and best friend. This girl is captured and taken to the United States by a dangerous criminal group. The inspector will have to travel there and, where he will join the investigation with an FBI department and, specifically, Detective James Carter, an arrogant and impulsive police officer. The explosive couple will have to face a very dangerous gang of criminals and will have the help of Tania Johnson, an expert in explosive devices.

3. Jumanji: next level

On this occasion, the ‘players’ return to the game, but their characters have been exchanged with each other, which offers a curious roster: the same heroes with different appearances. But where are the rest of the people? Participants have only one option: to play this dangerous game one more time to find out what is really going on.

Four. A rookie in prison

A professional criminal, has hatched the best way to get revenge on the judge who sent him to jail: see that the repellent son of the magistrate, survives a season in the trullo, becoming his cellmate and ensuring that he receives the “treatment full”..

5. Bad Boys for Life

The Miami Police Department and its elite AMMO team attempt to bring down Armando Armas, head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded assassin with a vicious and polluting nature. He is engaged in cartel work and is sent by his mother, Isabel, to kill Mike.

6. Elf

One Christmas Eve, in an orphanage, a baby crawls into Santa’s sack of gifts and ends up in his workshop at the North Pole. Although he is adopted and educated there as an elf, as he grows up, he becomes three times larger than the inhabitants of the region. It seems clear that he will never fit into the elven world; what you need is to find your real family. With this intention, he travels to New York, where he will discover that life does not consist only of skating and eating sweets; so he feels out of place again. He manages, however, to find his father, Walter (James Caan), a publisher of children’s books addicted to work and money who is blacklisted by Santa Claus. Buddy also finds a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and discovers that his ten-year-old half-brother (Daniel Tay) doesn’t believe in elves or Santa Claus or Christmas. In reality everyone seems to have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas.

7. Shrek

Long, long ago, in a far-off swamp lived an intractable ogre named Shrek. But suddenly, one day, his utter loneliness is interrupted by an invasion of surprising fairytale characters. There are little blind mice in his food, a huge, lousy wolf in his bed, three homeless pigs and many other incredible beings who have been deported from their kingdom by the evil Lord Farquaad. In order to save his land and himself, Shrek makes a pact with Farquaad and sets out on a journey to get the precious Princess Fiona to be the Lord’s bride. He is accompanied on such an important mission by a funny donkey, ready to do anything for Shrek. Everything except being quiet. Rescuing the princess from a falling in love dragon that breathes fire is going to be silly compared to what happens when the dark secret that the young woman kept is revealed.

8. The Croods: A New Era

After leaving their cave, the Croods meet their biggest threat since they left: another family named Betterman, who claim and prove to be better and evolved. Grug becomes suspicious of Betterman’s parents, Phil and Hope, as they secretly plan to split their daughter Eep with her loving boyfriend Guy to make sure their daughter Dawn has a loving and intelligent partner to protect her.

9. Zola

A waitress agrees to accompany an exotic dancer, her cheated boyfriend, and her mysterious domineering roommate on a road trip to Florida to seek their fortune at a fancy strip club.

10. Those who wish my death

A teenage witness to a murder is chased by two twin killers through the wilds of Montana. Although he relies on a survival expert to stop henchmen from hunting him down, a nearby fire soon threatens to rob everyone involved.

Hopefully we’ve got you excited about this roundup of the most viewed movies. Go ahead and discover them on Hulu!

The truth is that the hours of the day will not be enough so that the fans of the cinematographic productions can see so many hours of good films. We all know that Hulu is an expert at streaming the biggest hits at the box office, which are the object of worship around the world.

Do not be left behind and follow us on this journey through the seventh art.