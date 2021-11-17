Hugh Jackman triggers hopes of his return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Hugh jackman has activated the engine of speculation and the hopes that he will return to the role of the superhero, this time within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor played Wolverine from the first movie of X Men (Brian Singer), released in 1999, until Logan (James Mangold), which hit theaters in 2017, inspired by the comic Old logan.

He has done so by republishing on his social networks an art made by BossLogic, well-known artist with more than two million followers on Instagram. 24 hours later, the actor posted an old photo with Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, during a Comic-Con.

In the past Hugh jackman has insisted and confirmed that he will never play again Wolverine, but after Disney’s purchase of Fox, characters like the X Men, Fantastic 4 or Deadpool they can finally be inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That has significantly increased interest in Jackman returning to character. Especially the possibility of seeing him with Captain Marvel, Thor, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, Wanda Maximoff. Or that he becomes part of the new Avengers, even.

Marvel Studios has yet to announce anything specific about the future of the X-Men within their cinematic universe. But it’s also true that during Comic-Con 2019, Kevin Feige confirmed that plans for mutants are in the works.

Screenshot of Hugh Jackman’s Instagram stories

Hugh Jackman or Keanu Reeves as Wolverine

After the withdrawal of Hugh jackman In his portrayal of Logan / Wolverine, rumors and speculation continue to appear about who should play him now. Especially now that Disney bought Fox.

Among them Oscar Isaac, Jon Barnthal, Richard Madden, but especially Keanu Reeves, who is a recurring actor in science fiction cinema. In addition, he has already played a character from the world of comics, John Constantine, in the film Constantine (2005).

That said, Marvel Studios will likely be looking for an actor younger than Reeves to play Wolverine, in case Hugh Jackman doesn’t return. One that is capable of bringing the character to life for no less than 10 years and that perhaps they can restart with a new origin story.

That said, the return of Hugh Jackman as Logan / Wolverine and within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would be one of the biggest and biggest surprises they could give us. It would be one of the best moments in superhero cinema, without a doubt.