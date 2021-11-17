Hugh Jackman triggers hopes of his return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Arjun Sethi
Hugh jackman has activated the engine of speculation and the hopes that he will return to the role of the superhero, this time within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor played Wolverine from the first movie of X Men (Brian Singer), released in 1999, until Logan (James Mangold), which hit theaters in 2017, inspired by the comic Old logan.

He has done so by republishing on his social networks an art made by BossLogic, well-known artist with more than two million followers on Instagram. 24 hours later, the actor posted an old photo with Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, during a Comic-Con.

In the past Hugh jackman has insisted and confirmed that he will never play again Wolverine, but after Disney’s purchase of Fox, characters like the X Men, Fantastic 4 or Deadpool they can finally be inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That has significantly increased interest in Jackman returning to character. Especially the possibility of seeing him with Captain Marvel, Thor, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, Wanda Maximoff. Or that he becomes part of the new Avengers, even.

Marvel Studios has yet to announce anything specific about the future of the X-Men within their cinematic universe. But it’s also true that during Comic-Con 2019, Kevin Feige confirmed that plans for mutants are in the works.

