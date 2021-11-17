Huawei has a plan for its smartphones to see the light despite the US veto

Photo : Julio Cerezo / GizmodoES

The US veto of Huawei, which has only gotten worse with the Biden administration, it has destroyed the smartphone business s of the company outside of China. But Huawei has a plan for its designs to see the light.

According Bloomberg, the manufacturer is negotiating the option to license its designs to third parties so that they can sell them under their own brand and, more importantly, with the components and services that Huawei cannot offer to its users due to the US ban.

On the one hand, Huawei would be considering licensing some of its designs to Xnova, a subsidiary of China Postal and Telecommunications Appliances Co. (PTAC), in turn a state-owned company managed by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China. .

Xnova already sells Huawei smartphones for the Chinese market, but it could start marketing its own Xnova-branded phones based on the designs it would license to the company.

On the other hand, Huawei would be negotiating with the Chinese manufacturer of telecommunications equipment TD Tech Ltd., which could also sell its own brand devices with Huawei designs.

G / O Media may get a commission

The advantage of all this is that those companies could buy the key components that Huawei no longer has access to, such as 5G modems and chips from TSMC, and make global launches. The question is whether the United States would end up reacting against them as well.

According to Bloomberg, Huawei expects these deals to translate into more than 30 million phones sold next year.