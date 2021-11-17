How to touch the virtual world: Meta is developing high-tech haptic gloves to facilitate interaction in the metaverse

Today the most similar experience that can be accessed is hand tracking in Oculus Quest, which allows the user to see a digital version of their hands in virtual reality and manipulate virtual objects, but without actually feeling them.

Earlier this year, Meta started a three-part project exploring the future of human-computer interaction. This Tuesday, the company claimed to have concluded the third phase with new results on one of the company’s core challenges: how to touch the virtual world?

Research on soft robotics and perceptual science has presented several advances in relation to haptic gloves, which seek to generate a more realistic experience when interacting in the metaverse.

Simply put, Meta’s haptic prototype is a glove covered with inflatable fluted plastic pads known as ‘actuators’, which are tiny motors that can be adjusted to the palm of the hand and the fingers of the user. The glove also works as a virtual reality controller. The back has small white markers that allow the cameras to follow the movement of the hands, with the help of internal sensors that detect when the fingers are bent.

By putting on the glove, the user enters an augmented reality experience, with a sophisticated control system that adjusts the inflation level, creating pressure on different parts of the hand. If a virtual object is touched with the fingertips, the user will feel the sensation of pressure generated by a physical object. When grasping a virtual object, the long finger actuators will stiffen, creating a sense of resistance. These sensations combine with visual and sound signals to produce the illusion of physical touch.

Today the most similar experience that can be accessed is hand tracking in Oculus Quest, which allows the user to see a digital version of their hands in virtual reality and manipulate virtual objects, but without actually feeling them. Although this ability to use your hands directly in virtual reality is a great improvement over touch platforms, Meta believes that without haptic feedback you cannot be as skilled in the virtual world as you are in the real world.

Michael Abrash, chief scientist at Meta Reality Labs, and Sean Keller, the labs’ director of scientific research, say the haptic glove has been in development for several years and is a long way from being released. But it’s another part of the big augmented reality / virtual reality picture for Meta, one where sight, sound, and touch merge to make an augmented digital world more realistic.

“The value of hands in solving the problem of interaction in augmented reality and virtual reality is immense,” explains Keller. “We use our hands to communicate with others, to learn about the world and to act in it. We can take advantage of a lifetime of motor learning if we can bring the full presence of the hands to augmented reality and virtual reality. People could touching, feeling and manipulating virtual objects just like real ones, all without having to learn a new way of interacting with the world. “

To offer a realistic tactile sensation, a haptic glove requires hundreds of actuators that move in concert so that the user feels that they are touching a virtual object. But today’s mechanical actuators generate too much heat for such a glove to be worn comfortably all day. Furthermore, they are too large, stiff, expensive, and consume too much power to produce realistic tactile sensations.

“I have all these pads and things in my hands, they have tubes. And next time, I am going to have ten times more. It becomes a huge problem from a systems point of view, it cannot be solved without some day building something like microfluidic microprocessors, “Keller told Cnet.

Meta is working on creating the right materials to be durable, so that the gloves can be worn anywhere. But for now, the gloves are in research mode.