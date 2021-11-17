How to get the DeLorean in Forza Horizon 5 (thanks to a glitch)

Forza Horizon 5 has become a hit, and if you’re already enjoying the game, you’ll be happy to know how to get the DeLorean in Forza Horizon 5 much cheaper than it originally cost thanks to a glitch. Forza Horizon 5 is undoubtedly one of the best games of the year for many reasons, among which you can count its incredible gameplay and its wide selection of cars. There are more than 500 cars on your vehicle list, with more to be added in the future.
And obviously they could not miss iconic cars. This is why we can find the DeLorean in Forza Horizon 5. Yes, the same car model seen in pop culture movie series, Back To The Future. And IGN has found glitch that allows you to buy it for much less money than the official one.
DeLorean in Forza Horizon 5
The Delorean is an incredible car with its futuristic looks and incredible handling and speed. It’s a season pass car, so you will have to unlock it by completing the pass in Forza Horizon 5. Therefore, you will have to complete the Summer Festival playlist. There will be various challenges that you will have to complete. By completing them, you will earn points. Getting those points will unlock the Delorean DMC-12.
The amount of points you will need is 26. However, Thanks to a glitch, players will be able to buy it for just 15,000 coins. Of course, it is a negligible amount of coins to spend on any car, but getting such an iconic vehicle for so little is not something that can be passed up. It is not known how long this glitch will remain in the game, so it is worth exploiting it while you have the chance. This was published by IGN in a video.
So get the DeLorean in Forza Horizon 5 cheap
Go to the Car Collection tab and select DeLorean from the manufacturer. Next, get over the empty space where the car would be.
If you look at the button prompts at the bottom of the screen, you can see that there is no button to buy the vehicle.
Exit that menu and go back in, where you can press “Y” to buy and get the car for just 15,000 coins.
