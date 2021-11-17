How to change the WhatsApp letter without downloading other apps

WhatsApp is one of the applications of Messenger service favorites of Internet users and, although it has multiple functions, it was mainly designed to send text messages. Therefore, if you want to give a different touch to your conversations, take note because this simple trick will help you customize the letters in the app.

Although the type of content you can send to your contacts in WhatsApp is varied (photos, audios and videos) the text messages They are still the appropriate alternative to communicate, they are light and arrive faster. But that’s not why your app has to look boring and monotonous. On TechBit we share this with you trick for what change the letter of your messages from WhatsApp and the best, without having to download other apps that either show you numerous advertisements or may even expose you to virus attacks.

(Photo: Pexels)

Test web browser fonts

On the internet there are various portals and sites that offer you fonts varied. What you probably did not know is that you can use them for your messages WhatsApp for free without reducing your benefits by not paying for a usage plan.

What you should do is support yourself from “Text generators”, which are sites where you have the freedom to write the text of a message and copy it without formatting typographic altered when sent in other applications that are outside of the browser.

Try to use font applications in your Android or iPhone it can be a good alternative. However, on many occasions to use them for free they saturate you with misleading ads that, if you are not careful, can infect your mobile device.

Therefore, if you are interested in giving a unique touch to your messages from WhatsAppPay attention to these simple instructions. All you need is a device with web browser, it can be Safari, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, but it will work better for you Google Chrome:

1. Enter your browser and search “Text generator”You can access the one from Smiley.cool or also try looking for a “Unicode text converter” like AnyTextEditor.

2. In any of the two sites you prefer to enter, at the beginning you will find a box for you to write or paste the message text that you are interested in sending.

3. You will automatically notice that underneath there will be several fonts with the respective preview of the message text you wrote.

4. All you have to do is select text already with the font of your liking or click on the button “Copy”To copy it to your Clipboard.

5. To send it, go to your application WhatsApp and open the chat of the contact or group you want to send the message to.

6. Paste the text with the typography that you chose in your contact’s chat and send it.

You can see that the text of your message of WhatsApp It will be sent with the same font that you chose in the “Text generator” or in the “Unicode text converter ”.

(Photo: Pexels)

This little trick can be turned into a fun tool to get the most out of your app WhatsApp. It will be useful to highlight ideas, words, numbers, or just in case you would like to make your text messages unique.

By the way, you can also use this tool to write posts on your Facebook and Instagram posts and add a fun touch to your conversations.

The best thing about this option is that there is a wide variety of fonts, you can find from the ones that have emojis, geometric figures, Gothic, classical style letters, with outlines, inverted and even Greek.

Change the typical way of writing, surprise all your contacts and personalize your text messages with this simple hack to change the letter of WhatsApp without having to resort to downloading other apps.

