How is the playoff defined in the event of a tie?

Blue Cross let out opportunities and more points during the Regular Phase of the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament, so he failed to seal his direct ticket to the Liguilla among the top four places in the table and is now forced to play the playoff looking to stay alive in the tournament and thus be able to fight to endorse the title in Liga MX.

Will be next Sunday, November 21 when The Machine welcomes Monterrey to dispute the reclassification at the Azteca Stadium, o’clock 19:15 hours, Central Mexico time, as confirmed by the Mexican soccer body this Tuesday, with the intention of staying in the fight for get the only trophy he has left disputed this semester, after letting the Concacaf Champions League and Champions Cup.

It should be noted that, contrary to old repechage format where roundtrip was played, this time a single match will be played, so the minimum advantage you will have Cruz Azul on the Rayados, for having stayed best placed in the table, will be play at homeHowever, it must be remembered that he will not be able to count on his fans in the stands due to the veto that the Azteca Stadium received for the ‘homophobic’ cry.

Does the away goal count in the playoffs?

And it is that being a only duel, neither the position in the table, nor the away goal are considered as tiebreaker criteria in the playoffs, so in case the score stays even at the end of the statutory 90 minutes, the winner will be defined directly from the penalty shootout, as indicated in the regulations of the MX League.

“Reclassification matches will be a single match at the headquarters of the four best-located clubs, who will choose the day and time of their match, with two matches to be held on Saturday and two on Sunday. The winning clubs in the Reclassification matches will be those with the highest number of goals. during the match. If there is a tie in the number of goals, penalty kicks will be taken in the manner described in article 22, until it is a winner “, can be read in that document.

This is how the repechage matches will be played: