how are they and what do they do

With six children in all, the famous Hollywood actress seems to have found the same personal and professional success, creating the most famous family in Hollywood. We tell you what Angelina Jolie’s children do in Hollywood.

What do Angelina Jolie’s children do?

With three adopted children and 3 biological children, Angelina managed to form one of the most beloved families in Hollywood with Brad Pitt, and although the couple made the decision to separate in 2012, their children remain their priority, because although Jolie has the full custody of the boys, Brad continues to watch out for his children.





Check out this review of the children of Angelina Jolie, and the careers with which they are achieving success in and outside of Hollywood.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt

He is the oldest son of the actress. It was in 2002 that Angelina first became a mother by adopting little Maddox from Cambodia.

At the age of 20, Maddox entered Yonsei University in South Korea to study Biochemistry; However, he also has an acting career, as he acted in the film directed by his mother: ‘Primero Killed my Father’, and was a production assistant on the film By The Sea.

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt

He is the second adopted son of Angelina, who adopted him in 2007 when the boy was already 3 years old in Vietnam.

Along with his sister Zahara, he had a small field in the first Maleficent film, in addition to having lent his voice in the Kung Fu Panda3 film in 2016, along with his mother; however, his true passion is photography.

His mother encouraged him to take the still photography of Primero Mataje a mi Padre (2017), a film directed by his mother, and in which his brother Maddox participated.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Zahara was adopted by Angelina in 2005 from Ethiopia, describing her as the rock of the family due to her strong personality.

At just 16 years old, and in addition to having made a cameo in Maleficent and lent her voice to a character in Kung Fu Panda 3, she is a talented jewelry designer.

His first collection was launched in 2019 under the name “Zahara Collection”, and had the help of one of the most recognized jewelers in Hollywood.

The proceeds from the sale of these jewels go to a foundation called House of Ruth Shelters in Los Angeles, which helps women and their children who have had to flee from domestic violence.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

She was born on May 27, 2006 in Namibia and is Angelina’s first biological daughter with Brad Pitt. His first photos were sold by his parents to a couple of publications for 4.1 and 3.5 million dollars.

The money raised was donated to UNICEF, and Shiloh’s photos rank third among the most expensive celebrity photos in history.

With only two years old, he participated in the film Benjamin Botton with his father, and later he also made a field in Maleficent, in addition to lending his voice for Kung Fu Panda 3.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

Along with her brother Knox, Vivienne was born in 2008 in France and they are the second biological children of the famous actors, who also sold their first photos for an approximate sum of 15 million dollars, a sum that was donated to the Jolie Foundation. Pitt, and they are the most expensive celebrity photos in history.

Little Vivienne made her Hollywood debut in the movie Maleficent (2014) playing little Aurora, because the actress who would play this character was scared when she saw Angelina characterized.

Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt

Like his brothers, he offered his support to his mother by lending his voice to a character from the movie Kung Fu Panda 3.

Angelina Jolie’s children are pure talent.