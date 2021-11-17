Hong Kong grants Nicole Kidman quarantine exemption

The Hong Kong government said Thursday that it granted a quarantine exemption to a person to perform “designated professional work” following reports that Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman did not have to spend time in quarantine when she arrived in the city to film a TV series.

“The case under discussion has obtained permission to travel to Hong Kong with an exemption from quarantine in order to perform designated professional work, taking into account that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary functioning and development of the Hong Kong economy,” the government said in a statement, without identifying Kidman by name.

He said people who receive such exemptions must comply with disease prevention measures to minimize the risks of transmission and contact with the public.

Kidman, who allegedly flew in from Sydney, Australia, a city affected by the virus, was seen this week in Hong Kong, where she arrived to film a new Amazon Prime Video series called “Expats.”

Hong Kong exempted it from quarantine while tightening entry restrictions, requiring that those arriving from high-risk countries like the United States spend 21 days in quarantine and that fully vaccinated travelers from medium-risk countries spend 14 days in quarantine. starting Friday.

Previously, the city allowed travelers from medium-risk countries to stay only seven days in quarantine in designated hotels if they were fully vaccinated and had a positive antibody test.