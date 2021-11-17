Hirving Lozano will miss the next match of the tie

The ‘Chucky’ will be suspended a match due to accumulation of yellow cards

EDMONTON – Hirving Lozano will miss the next duel of the Concacaf octagonal with the Mexican team. The ‘Chucky’ was cautioned in the match of the eighth match against Canada, with which he added two yellow cards in the final phase of the qualifying rounds towards Qatar 2022, which will prevent him from being on the ninth date.

Just 15 minutes into the game at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Lush He tried to play on the right wing with Jorge Sánchez, but the América side returned him in a bad way. ‘Chucky’, who had to be swept away, but Stephen Eustáquio took him on his way, an action that cost him a warning.

Lozano suffered a strong impact on his face during the first half. Imago7

The first yellow of the ‘Chucky’ In the octagonal of the Concacaf it arrived during the October FIFA Date, in which three confrontations were disputed. In the last of them, against El Salvador in Cuscatlán, Lush He was booked in the 27th minute for a hard tackle on Bryan Tamacas.

Lozano will miss the commitment of next January 27, 2022 against Jamaica, in what will be the ninth matchday of the Concacaf octagonal, but it may be eligible for the tenth matchday against Costa Rica, scheduled for January 30, 2022 on the Azteca Stadium field.

So far, the ‘Chucky’ has participated in the five duels of the eight that the Mexican team in the octagonal of the Concacaf. Lozano registers a touchdown, in addition to two assists.