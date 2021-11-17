Health and wellness tips for the upcoming holiday season – EzAnime.net

There is a certain level of stress that builds up on how all this feasting and drinking will affect our health goals.

By Dr. Vandana Juneja,

The Holidays continue with the wedding season here. It is time for more celebrations, parties and visits from our loved ones. Even though we look forward to all the good things that happen during this time, there is a certain level of stress that builds up on how all this feasting and drinking will affect our health goals.

So here are some healthy tips that are easy to follow and will certainly help you maintain / improve your health, immunity during this time, and most importantly, help you enjoy the celebrations without any fear.

Moderation is key

With so many sweets and traditional dishes, who would want to follow a strict diet plan? So the key here is to eat and try everything, but in a limited quantity and not EAT TOO MUCH. Learn to say: I’ll have it later or I’m full or I just don’t want to eat it! Nobody judges you for what you put inside your body, after all, you know what is best for you and you stop when you are half full.

Choose wisely at the table

Try to choose healthier options than what is available at the food table – you can fill up on salads and grilled sandwiches and by the time of the entrée, you may not feel as hungry and will definitely cut down on your portion size. of whatever you want. I want to try. Try to choose a small plate instead of a full plate, so that you can trick your brain and feel fuller, faster.

Eat without guilt

Weddings are a time of joy, so enjoy what you do, even if that is eating sweets and high-calorie dishes. Do not stress or eat with guilt, because everything you think will manifest itself in reality for sure. When we are stressed, our body releases the stress hormone, cortisol, and reduces the release of good hormones that are responsible for keeping our metabolism high. So it will have a negative impact on your health, if you feel guilty about everything you eat during this time.

Manage with COMPENSATION

The best way to handle a heavy meal is to go lighter on the next or, if possible, skip the next meal and have just one fruit or glass of vegetable juice. This will help reduce your intake throughout the day and also give your body time to digest and detox.

Be PHYSICALLY ACTIVE

Don’t let festival season be an excuse to stop all your physical activities. You may not be able to go to the gym every day or go for long runs, but try to stay active as much as you can. The best way is to get up and put on your workout gear, and do whatever you feel like doing: yoga / HIIT / weights / dance / bodyweight exercises, etc. If all this is not possible, stay active during the day and walk as much as possible, follow in your footsteps to try to achieve more the next day.

ADD DETOX DRINKS to your routine

With all the binge eating and drinking, you can help your body detox by adding detox drinks to your daily routine. Drink warm lemon, ginger water / apple cider vinegar in warm water / Jeera water (soaked overnight), you can also add honey, a pinch of cinnamon and black pepper to the drink, for best results. These detox drinks alkalize your system and aid in liver detoxification. It is best to seek guidance from a qualified dietitian / nutritionist, if you have any associated medical conditions.

Rest and sleep well

Give your body adequate rest and good quality sleep, if not a good amount of sleep (due to night parties). This is very important for proper detoxification and rejuvenation. You can practice a routine of deep breathing, pranayama or meditation, to sleep soundly and make sure your body gets a good night’s sleep in those few hours.

So, try to integrate the above health and wellness tips into your routine and you can also enjoy and maintain good health.

(The author is Lifestyle Expert Coach, GOQii. Opinions expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online).

Get Live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market & Latest NAV, Mutual Fund Portfolio, Check Latest IPO News, Top Performing IPOs, Calculate Your Taxes with Tax Calculator income, learn about the top market winners, top losers, and best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.