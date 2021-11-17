He opened an account at OnlyFans to buy food for his baby and became a millionaire

A woman and her husband were happy with the arrival of their baby into the world, but they also knew that this implied a series of expenses that everyone knows, with which their concern increased each time the child grew, however, the mother She started uploading adult content to OnlyFans and today she is a millionaire.

Karmen Karma (30) is married to Alex, who worked in the Navy and when they both welcomed their daughter Vienna to the state of California, problems began to get food, so they had to resort to a government plan in seek help.

“We counted every penny, I had enough to eat, but obviously with a newborn baby and breastfeeding I needed other more nutritious and expensive foods,” Karmen explained, adding that “to top it off, I felt like I was always hungry.”

It should be noted that the woman had worked as an actress in pornographic films from the age of 21 to 25, and after financial problems she began to consider going back to work in the sex industry with her husband.

But with a young daughter, due to her knowledge of the activity, she was concerned about what people would think of her. Anyway, he did a few occasional shots to generate some income, but he didn’t want the situation to impact his mental health.

“I no longer liked being on the sets, away from my baby. Of course I have nothing against working on adult films, but in my case I felt that it was a past stage. I got depressed every time I had to film a scene, “said the model.

But as if she needed a trigger to end pornography, the Covid pandemic appeared that hit the film industry hard, and she was indeed relieved.

Beyond the feeling of relief when due to a health issue he could no longer make adult films, the financial concerns did not disappear. And that was when Karmen set his sights on OnlyFans, a platform that he saw with better eyes, since it was ideal to be able to “work from home.”

“I started working online and soon I was making more money than I had ever made in the sex industry,” she recounted and revealed: “As much as it is about posting sexy content, a lot is about interacting with my followers; that’s where I get most of my money.

“I can earn $ 300 per sexting session with one man, which can easily turn into $ 160,000 a month,” he said.

Karmen, who also shares erotic snapshots with his nearly 50,000 Instagram followers, now makes $ 2,000,000 a year posting photos and chatting with people online.

Finding the money-making plant on the adult platform didn’t stop Karmen and Alex from enlarging the family: five months ago they were parents to a girl again.

“I have already paid the university funds of my two daughters, they both have savings accounts in which I put everything,” she says proudly while taking a deep breath, knowing that her pigeons should not worry about money, but perhaps they question their mother’s work.

“I don’t care if they are doctors or lawyers, they can be whatever they want to be. However, I would like them to be their own bosses, entrepreneurs, ”he sums up with experience in the field.