He is 13 years old, attends high school and made his film debut at 5, in Maleficent – Para Ti Magazine

The teenager has known since she was a girl that she wants to dedicate herself to acting. For now, her mom lets her accompany her to some red carpet events where she moves like a fish in water. His parents made him a requirement to finish his studies.

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie Pitt was born in the French city of Nice, in 2008, through a cesarean delivery. She did not come into the world alone, as she is Konx Leon’s twin sister. The expected babies arrived to complete the large family that had formed Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who already had their biological daughter Shiloh, but also Maddox, Pax and Zahara.

Angelina and her children in Manhattan. Photo: Photonoticias

Like everything that happened to this family, the birth of the twins was a momentous event: they say that a media outlet paid them 15 million dollars to access the photographs of the babies, a sum that the stars donated to the Jolie-Pitt Foundation .

Vivienne and Zahara Jolie-Pitt in New York in 2017. Photo: Photonoticias

Today, at the age of 13, Vivienne lives with all the normality possible that allows her to be the daughter of two of the most famous and admired Hollywood stars. She is in high school, hangs out with friends and accompanies her mother and siblings: they were recently caught in various parts of the world on the presentation tour of Eternals, the Marvel movie starring Angie.

The family at the Louvre Museum, in 2018. Photo: Photonoticias

Vivienne usually wears simple and elegant outfits, appropriate for a teenager her age. And he moves with ease with the rest of his family. Specialized media with access to people close to the family ensure that the young woman wishes, in the future, to enter the world of acting.

Vivienne was shy in the presence of the press. Photo: Photonoticias

Her parents want to support their daughter’s wishes, although they have made it a condition that she complete her studies first. The little girl made her great Hollywood debut in 2014, when she played Aurora in Maleficent: the comment of that event is that the girl, who was 5 years old at that time, was scared when she saw her mother characterized.

At the presentation of Maleficent in London, in 2019. Photo: Photonoticias

After the separation of the famous marriage, in 2016, Vivienne He lives in Los Angeles with his mother and his brothers. While his dad continues the legal battle to get a better joint custody agreement.

