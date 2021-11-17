He defeated Atlante in a friendly match with Salvador Reyes as the protagonist

America defeated 1-0 at Atlante in a friendly duel held in the Aztec stadium behind closed doors. This commitment was the second of preparation that the Eagles they played facing the Liguilla.

In search of not losing the rhythm during the two weeks without activity due to the Qualifiers and the duels for the Repechage of the MX League, the azulcrema team at the request of Santiago Solari faced a couple of friendly matches against rivals from the Expansion League.

The first duel was before Coyotes of Tlaxcala, last Friday, which was held at the facilities of Coapa, in which they also took the victory. Yesterday, the rival were the Iron Colts, a team that the Eagles defeated by the minimum.

The game against the Catalans took place without the selected players, as well as the players U20, who had to travel to Monterrey to face the Quarterfinals of the category against the Tigers.

The one in charge of scoring the Americanist winning goal was Salvador Reyes at minute 8 ‘, thus confirming that he is living a great moment and that his arrival at the nest was a great success.

With these two victories obtained, with the squad incomplete, those of Coapa They showed that they are full to get fully into the Fiesta Grande of Mexican soccer, where they will fight for their title 14, which would be the cherry on the cake of the great year they had. Solari with the team.

