Harry Potter: Emma Watson says Hermione is the favorite character of her career

A very special series for Harry Potter fans was announced today commemorating the twenty-year anniversary of the first film. The trailer shows us the intervention of memorable actors such as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and of course Emma Watson, who through Instagram shares a few words about her character, Hermione Granger, ensuring that she is the favorite of her entire career. It is clear that the 31-year-old actress still has the Wizarding World in a very special place in her heart.

Do not miss: Back to Hogwarts! HBO Max prepares special reunion with Harry Potter cast

The first installment in the popular film franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 80%, was released in 2001 and places us on the day of Harry’s eleventh birthday, who learns that he is the son of two famous wizards from whom he has inherited powers. At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where you are educated with other children who also have special abilities, you will learn everything you need to become who you should be. This film did very well during its release, grossing $ 974 million globally. Warner Bros. produced the beginning of a monumental saga and several years later continues to exploit it until the end of the consequences.

Now the actors are back to celebrate twenty years of history that forever changed their lives and Emma Watson confirms that the talented magician Granger is his favorite character, a heroine whose abilities represented everything during the most difficult moments of the last films. Here the words of the actress in networks:

I invite you to read: The director of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was told he could not hire Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world, and Hermione is still my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said that it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and I counted them… But I knew it, damn it! And I still know. I am proud not only of what we, as a group, contributed as actors to the franchise, but also how children who became young adults walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and am so proud of who they have all become as people. I’m proud that we were kind to each other, that we supported each other, and that we had something meaningful.

The saga of Harry Potter on the big screen ended in 2011 and for a few years Warner takes a break from this universe … but not too long. In 2016 Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them premiered – 73%, starting a new adventure that takes place several decades before the main one. So far, two films of the franchise have been released corresponding to Fantastic AnimalsHowever, the 2020 scandals surrounding several involved have made the third installment a dubious product for the study, will it be taken into account by the public or disdained in the wake of the problems related to JK Rowling (transphobic tweets) Johnny Depp (fired on domestic violence charges)?

Although the writer of Harry Potter has fallen into disgraces, and therefore will not be in the film’s 20-year special, the presence of the actors is more than enough to keep the celebration afloat. According to the official Warner networks, the commemoration of Harry Potter It will premiere on January 1, 2022 on HBO Max, so fans will be able to enjoy the good news right at dawn on the New Year. What better way to start the next stage. Will we see more of the Wizarding World with the classic characters in the future?

You may also be interested in: The best Harry Potter teachings