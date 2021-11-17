Hangover day? Here’s what Chris Hemsworth does when he’s out for drinks

“Do you lack motivation? Get going. You do not feel good? Get on board!”

This is how the video that the Australian actor posted on his official Instagram account begins Chris Hemsworth to show your motivational video with a specific objective: to recover after a weekend of excesses.

The actor and producer presented a prepared routine ad hoc to regain the wave after having spent a bit of drinks, and maintains that “the simple addition of exercise in your daily routine will not only add a big smile in your sphere, but it will improve all the aspects of your life, more energy, better sleep, elevation of the mood, reduction of the feelings of anxiety and depression, protection against many chronic diseases, the list goes on …“

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are passionate about physical exercise

The husband of the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, popular for having put the body of the character of Thor in the Marvel universe, recognizes that there are moments that the excess of drinks of the weekend parties make him wake up with “motivation levels at an all-time low” and “a little loose, a little dusty”, He describes.

The couple is addicted to sport And physical exercise and he shares this passion, which is why it is not a superhuman effort for Chris Hemsworth to prepare a routine that will recover him from the occasional mischief or hangover.

A viral video against hangover

The video is a condensation of just over a minute where Chris Hemsworth shows the high-impact routine, ball hits, crossfit, push-ups and chin-ups that truly cause tiredness to watch due to the great intensity to which he is subjected, although always with a smile. “And now I feel one hundred percent“, he confirms at the end of his routine.

The video, which for the actor is his recipe for rescuing a weekend from some abuse, has been going on for more than three million two hundred thousand views. Surely, many followers are preparing and looking for healthy recipes for after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.