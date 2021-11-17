Hamilton engine will lose performance

The world champion’s straight speed at the Brazilian Grand Prix was instrumental in allowing him to climb from the back of the grid in the Interlagos sprint race to victory in Sunday’s main event.

Rival Red Bull Racing admits that it is still searching for answers on how Mercedes was able to be so fast on the straights, investigating the ways the German automaker could flex its rear wing to reduce drag.

That a new engine offers more power than previous versions is clear, it has been evidenced at Mercedes this season. The performance drop over the life of its power units has been notable.

Although Mercedes is confident that the reliability issues have been fixed in recent weeks, it also expects the power advantage of Lewis Hamilton’s new engine to wear off soon.

The team leader, Toto wolffsaid: “” There is a performance drop with any engine. “

“It means that even though we are going to run this engine until the end of the season, we will certainly lose performance.”

Mercedes’ decision to install a new power unit in Hamilton’s car in Brazil has left the team much more confident that they will now be able to make it to the end of this season without any further changes.

“Yes, absolutely,” said Toto Wolff. “We are going to get to the end with this engine. Yes, we still have some questions about reliability, but we sincerely hope we took the right steps and we go all the way to the end.”

Mercedes track engineering director, Andrew Shovlin, explained that the choice of when to mount a new power unit was caused by the fact that an increase in power and speed in a straight line at Interlagos would be especially valuable.

“There was no technical reason to make the change, as we did not think we were at risk of having a power unit problem, although these engines perform very poorly and reliability can never be taken for granted,” he said.

“There is something positive about penalizing during a sprint race, because if you can win on Saturday, that adds more points and you can reduce a deficit. Interlagos was also a circuit where we expected to be able to overtake and regain positions, and we have. demonstrated “.

“You also want to put these things in early because if you do it when you get to Abu Dhabi, you are not going to get the upper hand in more than one race.”

“So yeah, there were a number of reasons and it’s never black or white, but on second thought, we chose a good circuit to do it.”