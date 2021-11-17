Halo Infinite: Players are not happy with the Battle Pass progression

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Yesterday, 343 Industries surprised the community by launching the Beta of the multiplayer of Halo Infinite. Since then, thousands of players have gathered to test the multiple online modalities available. Although the first impressions were extremely positive, it seems that one element of the experience was not to the liking of all the players.

Like many current video games, Halo Infinite opted to include a Battle Pass, a progression system that allows players to unlock rewards by leveling up. However, the community believes that it is necessary to invest many hours of play to even advance a step and get a prize, which in the long run frustrates the enjoyment of the experience.

Unlike other multiplayer exponents, in the 343 Industries shooter the only way to advance significantly in the progression of the Battle Pass is through daily and weekly challenges. Many of these are as simple as playing a certain number of games or winning a specific game mode, but the difficulty of the requirements increases exponentially over time.

This means that it does not matter if you win the game with a superlative performance, the progression of the Battle Pass will progress very little if you did not manage to complete a challenge in the process.

Of course, we must not forget that the online component of Halo Infinite It is free-to-play and, therefore, microtransactions are the order of the day. Thus, players can not only pay with real money to access the Battle Pass Premium, but they can also skip some levels if they wish.

Naturally, a heated debate on this topic arose on the Halo subreddit and other social networks. The general consensus of the community is that the progression of the Battle Pass is frustrating and not fun.

343 Industries is aware of complaints from the Halo Infinite community

Fortunately, it seems that the situation will change radically in the coming days. We say this because Brian Jarrad, community director for 343 Indusitres, has already addressed the complaints on Twitter and promised that the study is currently investigating the situation.

“The team is analyzing the progression of the Battle Pass and collecting data from yesterday’s sessions and will share updates as we get them. Please continue to share comments and raise the flags as you see them, ”Brian Jarrad said on Twitter.

But tell us, do you think it is very difficult to progress in the game’s Battle Pass? Let us read you in the comments.

Halo Infinite will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. You will find more information about this science fiction FPS if you click here.

