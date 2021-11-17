Guillermo Ochoa, number one trend in networks due to errors against Canada

The Mexican goalkeeper received strong questioning after the blunders that the goals of Canada meant

Guillermo Ochoa became the target of criticism after being an accessory to the two goals of Canada upon Mexico in the final octagonal. The name of the goalkeeper America was the main trend on Twitter, a social network in which users asked for an opportunity for Alfredo Talavera and Carlos Acevedo in the arch of Tri.

The first goal of Canada he arrived in the added time of the first half, which passed without danger in the goals. Orbelín Pineda lost the ball in an exit against Alistair Johnston, who took a shot, the same as Guillermo Ochoa He stopped, but rejected the center, an area in which Cyle Larin appeared only to push the ball into the nets and open the scoring.

Memo Ochoa made a couple of blunders against Canada. Imago7

In the second half, at 52 ‘, the second of the Canadians fell through a set piece, a point at which Gerardo Martino’s team suffered. Stephen Eustáquio was in charge of executing with a center to the far post, on the edge of the small area. However, despite the area, Guillermo Ochoa did not come out to cut the ball and Cyle Larin arrived to score his double.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

For these actions, social networks were turned upside down with criticism of the goalkeeper of the Mexican team, who has played the eight duels in the Concacaf octagonal.

On the other hand, users made a trend towards Alfredo Talavera and Carlos Acevedo, asking for an opportunity in the Arc de Tri for the goalkeepers of Pumas and Santos, respectively.

Talavera was considered for the November FIFA Date matches. However, Gerardo Martino has Guillermo Ochoa as its immovable goalkeeper; while Acevedo has not been summoned by ‘Tata’, despite the fact that he is one of the most regular in Liga MX.