GTA The Trilogy: Not All Original Cheats Work, But There Is At Least A New One

The three installments of the saga Grand Theft Auto included in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition they have certain changes with respect to the original versions; some of these changes have sat better than others, but overall the essence of the games has remained intact, including the famous tricks from Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. We already told you a few days ago that not all classic codes work, so in Vandal we have compiled all the tricks of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that have been maintained in these editions, you can see them below:

As you can see in each of these sections, the tricks are codes that are entered directly by pressing a chain of buttons in a certain order during the game itself. With these codes we can get more money, obtain weapons and vehicles instantly, modify the weather or the behavior of the NPCs. That’s right, we remind you that playing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition with cheats activated prevent us from getting trophies and achievements on the platforms that have them.

New tip: Konami code makes characters stubborn

Rockstar Games confirmed that the engine on which the final versions of these three are developed GTA has not allowed to recreate all the original tricks for technical reasons, but the company did not confirm exactly which ones have been left out. What we already know is that there are new tricks that were not in the original games, or at least one of them has been discovered for now: if we do the Konami code in any of these three games we will see how the characters become big headsmainly the protagonists, but it also affects the NPCs.

Now the players of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition They are faced with the task of discovering if there are more new cheats included in these three remastered games, a collection that is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch; At the moment it is available in digital format, although at the beginning of December it will go on sale in physical format, while its version for iOS and Android mobile phones will arrive in 2022.