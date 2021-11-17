‘Gossip Girl’ could have had Jennifer Lawrence, Lily Collins and Greta Gerwig in its cast

The actresses appeared at the castings of the hit fiction, but they could not continue in the selection process

(Source: The CW)

When we think of Serena van der Woodsen or Blair Waldorf Blake Lively and Leighton Meester automatically come to mind. The interpreters managed to become an audiovisual icon by starring in Gossip Girl, a fiction that 14 years after its premiere is still a success. Although they were finally the chosen ones, other actresses, who we now know from other productions, also appeared at the casting and they could have been part of the cast.

Jennifer Lawrence as Serena

Jennifer Lawrence in ‘The Hunger Games’. (Source: Lionsgate)

She is now known as Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games, among other roles, but Jennifer Lawrence could have started her career as Serena van der Woodsen from Gossip girl. At just 16 years old, the actress appeared at the casting of the series, something that creator Josh Schwartz did not realize until years later: “We didn’t realize it at the time, but Jennifer Lawrence wanted to play Serena and did the casting. This story came to us indirectly, “he says. Although Schwartz had already made the decision to have Lively play Serena, the truth is that it seems to have been good for Lawrence, because he started other projects and a few years later he got recognition for his work in The good side of things.

Lily Collins as Jenny Humphrey

Lily Collins in ‘Emily in Paris’. (Source: Netflix)

If the casting decisions had been different, we would never have met Taylor Momsen as Jenny Humphrey and we would have associated this character with Lily Collins. The actress, whom we’ve recently seen as Emily Cooper in Emily in ParisShe commented that she was very frustrated when she was rejected for the role. «I did a test to Gossip girl. I was around 17 or 18 at the time and I was crazy to work on the show. I thought it was the end of the world when they didn’t catch me », affirms in an interview to the magazine Marie Claire. However, now she has realized that it might not have been the best project for her career: “I would have had to move to New York, drop out of school and be tied to the series for six years. I could not have made the films I have made and everything would have been very different, “he concludes.

Greta Gerwig as Eva Coupeau

Greta Gerwig in ‘Frances Ha’. (Source: IFC Films)

Greta Gerwig is known for starring Frances Ha, but also for being the scriptwriter of Lady bird, a film for which he received two Oscar nominations. The actress did the casting of Gossip girl to play Eva Coupeau, Chuck Bass’s girlfriend in season four, which was eventually performed by Clémence Poésy. “I didn’t fit in with what they wanted,” says Gerwig. “But I always wanted to be part of them. I wish they had loved me.