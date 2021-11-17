Google ranking in Colombia: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, November 16

The transmission platform Google makes it easy for your subscribers the list of the 10 most viewed movies in Colombia. If you want to know which are the most successful film productions in terms of audience, you simply must scroll to the corresponding section on your website or app.



1. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

2. Fifty shades darker

As Christian struggles with his inner demons, Anastasia must face the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

3. The infinite purge

For members of an underground movement, an annual night of anarchy and murder is no longer enough, so they decide to return to the United States the endless chaos and massacres, where no one will be safe again … ever. Adela and her husband Juan live in Texas, where he works as a farmhand on a ranch for the wealthy Tucker family. On the morning after the traditional purge, a gang of masked assassins violently and illegally attacks the Tucker family. After this event, the Texan family is forced to unite with Juan and his wife to face an entire country on the verge of collapse, which is sinking into a sea of ​​chaos and blood. Fifth and last installment of the saga ‘The Purge’.

Four. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

5. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

6. Specter

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond on a secret mission to Mexico City and then to Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTER. Meanwhile, in London, the new director of the Center for National Security questions Bond’s actions and questions the importance of MI6, headed by M. Undercover Bond recruits Moneypenny and Q to help him find Madeleine. Swann, the daughter of his former nemesis, Mr. White, who may hold the key to unraveling the mystery of SPECTER. As Bond progresses on his mission, he discovers a shocking connection between himself and the enemy he seeks.

7. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

8. Fifty Shades Freed

Believing that they have left the shadows of the past behind, Christian and Anastasia enjoy their relationship and their life full of luxury. But just as Ana begins to relax, new threats appear that put her happiness at risk.

9. Skyfall

In Skyfall, James Bond’s loyalty to M will be put to the test when M’s past comes back to haunt her. His life will be in danger, so Agent 007 must locate and eliminate the threat, regardless of the personal price he will have to pay. After the failure of Bond’s last and fateful mission and revealing the identity of several secret agents in different parts of the world, MI6 headquarters is attacked, forcing M to relocate his agency. Due to these events, his authority and position will be threatened by Mallory, the new Chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee. Now MI6 faces both external and internal threats so M decides to turn to the only ally he can trust: Bond. Agent 007 disappears into the shadows with only one ally: Field Agent Eve. Together they will track down the mysterious Silva.

10. A quiet place 2

After the fatal events of the first part, the Abbot family must face the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path. Sequel to the successful production “A Quiet Place” (A Quiet Place, 2018).

