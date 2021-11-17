Good news! Ariana Grande is encouraged to follow the path of other artists

USA-. Ariana Grande She is working at full speed this year and her next assignment takes her away from music for now. The artist is one of the jurors in the new installment of the singing reality show The Voice, is the protagonist of the next film of Netflix Don’t Look Up alongside stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and will now launch his own beauty line.

Although Big He has not yet spoken publicly on the subject, the clues on social networks are stomping. It all started when some fans found in Instagram bill rem beauty, which, coincidentally, follows the mother of Big, Joanne Grande. The brand name refers to one of the singer’s favorite songs from the album Sweetener, who turned three recently.

The new business face of Big it is almost confirmed. In the streets of Times square the advertising of rem beauty on the screens, which reads “coming soon”. Although it might not be a project related to the singer, one of her best friends took a photo with the poster and later published it in her stories of Instagram tagging Big.

Although the trademark is not registered in the name of Big, yes it is like Thunder Road, Inc, a company owned by the singer, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This filed an application to register a series of beauty products under the brand rem beauty, such as eye shadow, lipstick, highlighter, eyeliner, brow gel and others.

In addition, the applications include specific product names such as Flourishing Volumizing Mascara, At the Borderline Eyeliner and Midnight Shadows. This is not the first time Big She brings out something related to this type of product, since the singer has ten perfumes in her collection. In this way I would follow the path of various artists such as Selena Gomez, Halsey, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, among other.