Get additional rewards for Halo Infinite multiplayer

Yesterday it was confirmed that we could already access the multiplayer of Halo Infinite. From 343 Industries they are very excited to show us the efforts they have invested in implementing some gadgets belonging to their combat system. But leaving aside their playable side that they want us to discover for ourselves, they have communicated that from now on we can get a pack of power-ups, keyrings and armor that will help us expand our inventory.

Through the official count in-game have confirmed that if we log in before November 22, we will be rewarded with these items that have been introduced for the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

Xbox’s 20th anniversary brings surprises for Halo Infinite

Have you been wanting to get more items? That is not a problem, since its free battle pass is also available with which you can obtain pieces of armor and a multitude of rewards that are very useful when leveling up, in the different confrontations that start in the battlefield.

Having seen the good reception that multiplayer has obtained among users, It is not ruled out that as the months go by, updates are added similar to all the ones we’ve seen in the Master Chief’s collection.

Have you claimed the 20th Anniversary items in the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta yet? Log in before November 22 and grab this exclusive gear to get off to a good start on the battlefield.

Do you think that this online aspect will be able to compete with the rest of the games released to date? Remember that the Halo Infinite campaign will launch on December 8 for Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC and Cloud Gaming.