Gerardo Martino changes scheme in Mexico against Canada

The ‘Tata’ presents three changes to face his last qualifying duel in 2021.

Did you want variants? Martino prepares important changes against Canada

By: Fernando Vazquez NOV. 16. 2021

Gerardo Martino, technical director of the Mexican team, presents variants and three changes in the 11 holder of the Tri against Canada in the qualifying duel this Tuesday.

As Gibrán Araige and Ana Cathy Hernández, TUDN reporters advanced, the ‘Tata’ decided to make three modifications regarding what was shown to the United States: Jorge Sanchez instead of the ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, Orbelín Pineda instead of the ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Nestor Araujo instead of Luis Romo.

In this way, Martino leaves behind his line of four at the back to present the variant of three defenders: El ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Johan Vásquez and Néstor Araujo as backup, with two lanes like Sánchez himself and Jesús Gallardo.

The 11 that Gerardo Martino would present against Canada is made up of Guillermo Ochoa in the goal, Sánchez and Gallardo in the wings while Domínguez, Araujo and Vásquez would be the defenders. The midfield would have Edson Álvarez and Héctor Herrerea as fixed so that, ahead, Hirving Lozano and Raúl Jiménez are accompanied by Orbelín Pineda.