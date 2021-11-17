George Clooney’s best movies on his birthday

The American actor Goorge Clooney turns 60: what better than to celebrate it by watching his best movies available on Netflix?

American actor George Clooney turns 60. What better way to celebrate it than remembering some of his best films?

His career in the world of cinema led him to win 2 Golden Globes, an Oscar for the film Syriana and a Bafta award, and he is already preparing for the next 2022, his return to romantic comedy, along with Julia Roberts.

While some of his most fans may know it, it is likely that many are unaware that Clooney reached all his achievements without having proposed it. The great actor wanted to dedicate himself to the world of sports, but he became an actor and little by little he was building his career. Until the age of 21 he aspired to be a baseball star. Success came late. In 1993 when he began to play the pediatrician in the ER series. Since then he has not stopped in this universe, romantic comedies, thrillers, independent cinema.

That is why to celebrate his birthday we advise you to look at this list of George Clooney movies available on the great streaming platform, Netflix.

1. The new big scam

This film tells the story of Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his enthusiastic group of friends and thieves, who come together once again for a journey across Europe in search of obtain funds to pay a ruthless criminal who wants to hurt you.

2. Now there are 13

Now there are 13 is another of the movies starring George Clooney that can be found on Netflix. It is a film full of stars such as Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Matt Damon and the great Al Pacino, who plays Willy Bank, a ruthless businessman who takes all his money from a former partner and friend of the thieves in Danny Ocean. In response, Danny Ocean (George Clooney) begins a revenge against Bank that will end with a unimaginable consequences.

3. Gravity

Gravity is one of the most acclaimed films by Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón. It tells the story of how an astronaut and a medical engineer are trapped in space, without communication with the earth, after the ship where they were traveling exploded when they were trying to fix a satellite.

4. Midnight sky

Newly released and a Netflix original, this film tells the story of a scientist surviving a world catastrophe for being isolated in the Arctic. After having survived, the protagonist tries to contact some astronauts so that they do not return to earth. In fact, this George Clooney movie was one of the 2021 Oscar nominees.