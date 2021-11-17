George Clooney joins Buck Rogers’ project for Legendary

The companies in charge of entertainment they’re trying to bring back old modernized hits to continue attracting the public. Many times, these strategies bring classics with a face lift can be incredibly helpful to win back some old fans or carve out new ones. Either way, all entertainment companies They are looking for this and it seems that Legendary is still on the right foot with his Buck Rogers project, as they would have incorporated George Clooney.

Said like that, it seems that George Clooney could star in this new project, but it has not been quite like that. In the first place, it seems that the actor and filmmaker will occupy a position as producer of the series, together with his partner Grant Heslov. For this series they count with the stories of Brian K. Vaughan, an old acquaintance to comic book readers, looking to prepare a project that contains both a movie and a series. Although George Clooney has been featured as executive producer main, they have left the door ajar so that he can be the protagonist, but not entirely confirmed. We will have to wait to find out as follows, but having these names in between, Legendary may get an interesting project In hands.