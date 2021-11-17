George Clooney invites you to travel to Italy and dine with him at his house on Lake Como

Although travel abroad is reduced and the restrictions remain in force, the desire to get on a plane does not disappear. And much less if there is the possibility of being in one of the most exclusive areas of Italy accompanied by a Hollywood star.

George Clooney teamed up with Omaze, a fundraising company, to gift his wife Amal a dinner at their paradisiacal Lake Como villa in Italy.

Read also

But that’s not all, the winner of the draw will be able to fly to the European country with a companion for free and stay in a luxury hotel, free of charge.

A good cause

The initiative is part of a solidarity campaign for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which fights for the rights of people unjustly attacked by oppressive governments through the courts and works to expose the corruption behind serious human rights violations.

George Clooney Jordan Strauss / Third Parties

It also promotes justice for marginalized and vulnerable communities, displaced children deprived of opportunities to learn, and refugees seeking to rebuild their lives abroad.

The call to spend time with the renowned actor was launched through Instagram with a fun video. “Once the pandemic is over, I want you to come celebrate with me and Amal at our house on Lake Como. I’m serious,” he says in the footage.





And he adds: “To support my foundation, we will take you and your friend to Italy, we will put you in one of our favorite hotels and we will spend time together in our house.”

In the recording of just over four minutes, the interpreter of Midnight sky, says to have spent part of his isolation with a stranger, who today would be his best friend. However, he says that Clooney is the worst concubine in history and does not recommend that anyone else go through that experience.

Beyond the joke, the campaign is true. A donation can be made until July 16, 2021

With comic scenes, it shows what a supposed coexistence with the award-winning actor would be like, who seems to be a huge fan of his colleague Brad Pitt, to the point of putting billboards of him in the bathroom.

Beyond the joke, the campaign is true. To participate you must enter the website Omaze.com/Clooney. A donation can be made until July 16, 2021.

A picturesque street in Bellagio Michal ludwiczak

You can buy tickets from 10 dollars (8 euros) to 100 (82 euros). You can also participate for free, although the chances of winning are reduced. The winner will be announced on August 4.

Clooney’s mansion on Lake Como

Located in northern Italy, it is the closest to Milan and passes through towns such as Bellagio, Varenna, Tremezzo or Menaggio. It is the third largest lake in the country after the Garda and the Maggiore.

For decades, it has been an exclusive area, chosen by many celebrities. The actor bought the property, which has a view of the Alps, for 11.7 million euros.

Actor George Clooney’s villa on Lake Como Own

It has 25 rooms, a swimming pool, a pizza room, an open-air cinema, a tennis court, a gym and special circuits for running. Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Damon, Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas are some of the famous Hollywood faces who have enjoyed the facilities.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Prince William and Barack and Michelle Obama have also stayed there.

The winner of the draw and a companion will be able to fly to Italy and stay in a luxury hotel for free