From black in suburban London to fun with fashion – Publimetro Chile

Luz Lancheros, MWN

Adele, just like Sofía Vergara or Jennifer Aniston, always had almost the same dress at official events: while Vergara went for her mermaid figure, Aniston and she agreed on the use of black. And although there were already proposals for women of large sizes since then –although not as many as they should-, the British woman felt more comfortable also repeating the formula of Edith Piaf in her time: a simple black dress, with classic make-up. And there was no more.

This has changed with his latest album: 30, released this November 19 and in which he narrates his changes after his divorce and of course, his appearance, which has been celebrated from more normative contexts. But this regulation, in one way or another, has allowed her to have more fun with fashion, to the point of seeing her in a bikini. These are some of his biggest “hits”:

2009

Adele-2009 (Larry Busacca / Getty Images)

At the Grammys that year, he was already showing his sixties inspiration, which would become more classic. Of course, with the style of the two thousand: a ruffled hairstyle.

2016

Adele Performs At The Genting Arena (Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

The singer already had the signature look of a black dress and an even more classic hairstyle.

2017

Adele- 2017 (Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

In this version of the Grammys, Givenchy became the official home of Adele, who for once dared to change color and experiment more with fashion.

2020- May

This was one of the first photos after his reappearance. In black, but showing the legs. It was impacted by the change of the singer and by showing her sensuality.

2020- August

In a bikini, at the Notting Hill Carnival.

2021 – September

Adele shows her boyfriend officially: Rich Paul, dressed as Schiaparelli.

2021- October

Adele, finally taking risks, with a stunning Valentino Haute Couture for British Vogue.