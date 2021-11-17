From Angelina Jolie to Will Smith: the favorite movie of my career

Tom Hanks did not give it much thought when it came to being recently consulted for the three favorite films of his career. He only asked his interviewer for a change: he would choose according to “the personal experience I had while doing them.”

The result yielded an obvious title (Castaway, 2000) and two titles that hardly appeared in the bets: the comedy A very special team (1992) and the science fiction film Cloud Atlas (2012). But even more surprising was that he omitted his five collaborations with Steven Spielberg (Saving Private Ryan, The terminal, for example) and the feature films that have awarded him the Oscar, Philadelphia (1993) and Forrest Gump (1994).

By the way, he is not the first star to accept the exercise of looking at his own decades of work to select his favorite films. Here we review other cases:

In the last decade she has directed new films as a director and actress, and has just been introduced to the Marvel franchise (Eternals). But back in 2010 she expressed her appreciation for one role in particular: Marianne Pearl in A mighty heart (2007), drama based on the experiences of the wife of the murdered Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl. “Possibly because I loved Marianne, and Brad (Pitt) produced it, and I think it was a well-made movie about something that matters,” he explained.

It was the Terminator, he acted in the first Predator and starred The future Avenger. However, the star does not cite any of those titles when referring to his favorite films. His chosen one was A detective in kindergarten (1990), by Ivan Reitman, for precisely allowing him to shake off the construction of Hollywood around his figure. “For many years I tried to get into comedy and I couldn’t. The studios made all this money from action movies. They said, ‘Why would we change the mold? ”He replied.

In the middle of an awards season that could give him his first Oscar (as the daddy of the Williams sisters in the drama King richard), the actor participated in the exercise. Leaned by Men in black (1997) and Looking for happiness (2006), two films that easily qualify among the public’s favorites. He was also encouraged to answer which would be the worst: The Adventures of Jim West (1999), the catastrophic film for which he rejected the leading role of Matrix.

The 57-year-old actor has a fruitful career and is probably going through one of his best moments after the Oscar for Once upon a time … in Hollywood. He has not answered the question with a top 5 or with such a clear preference, but in an interview with GQ magazine in 2017 he spoke of The murder of Jesse James by the coward Robert Ford (2007) as a case of contrasts. “My favorite movie is the worst performing movie I’ve ever done,” he said of his film with Casey Affleck.

Owner of a varied and huge (and therefore irregular) filmography, the 72-year-old actor answered in 2019 what would be the top 5 of his career. As if he had started and stopped working at that time, the five films he mentioned correspond to the 90s: The long kiss goodnight (nineteen ninety six), A time to kill (nineteen ninety six), Jackie brown (1997), The red violin (1998) and One eight seven (1997), as stated to Esquire. To that he wanted to add that his favorite character from a movie with Quentin Tarantino was that of Django Unchained (2012).

The great television star of the 90s also records appreciable performances in the cinema. In 2014, he was asked to choose his favorite films but skipping independent dramas like Cake, which he was promoting during that year. His answer threw Friends with money, by Nicole Holofcener, and surprisingly, How to kill your boss, the comedy in which she played the villain of the role. “I love Dr. Julia,” he said.