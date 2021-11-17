Free Fire 2021 codes for today, November 16: find out where and how to redeem diamonds and rewards | Video game

Free Fire released its daily list of codes with which you can exchange rewards such as loot boxes, diamonds, skins, pets and more loot. In this note, we mention the news that Garena, developer company of the famous battle royale, brings, such as codes, weekly agenda and other prizes.

Also, do not forget that, as is tradition for Garena, the weekly agenda from November 10 to 16 is still active and available. You can review it here to arm yourself with everything you need for your incredible games from an iOS or Android device.

Free Fire codes for today, November 16:

These Free Fire promotional codes can only be redeemed for today, November 16, so we recommend you turn on your smartphone, tablet or PC to claim them all.

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

3OVTN5443GFQ

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFDGQMRE52B

FFUJMNLOSOAC

FFCD63Q8O2Q3

FFIC79UTM6GU

TCREAWCMZJPR

9GJT66HNDCLN

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

What is the redemption site for Garena Free Fire codes?

In order to receive loot boxes, diamonds, skins, or pets, you will need to enter the 12-digit codes on the Free Fire Reward page.

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

If you are new to the aforementioned game and do not know how to claim the 2021 promotional codes for today, November 16, we tell you that you must visit the page known as Free Fire Reward, enter them and wait a few minutes for the rewards to appear in the title. Here we show you what are the steps to follow.

Enter the reward redemption site from your computer, tablet or smartphone. You can do it from here: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, Apple, Huawei, VK, Twitter or Google

Then, enter, one by one, the promotional codes of November 16, 2021 in the blank and confirm

Finally, when the code you’ve used is established, log into your Free Fire account to open the prizes Garena sent you.

Recommendations for redeeming Free Fire codes

The codes have a validity period and are available only for a few periods (many of them usually last 1 or 2 days).

There are almost always new codes for special events, dates and celebrations, so be on the lookout for being on time.

There are exclusive codes for regions or countries, so perhaps some of them will not work for you.

You must be very attentive to fraudulent or deceptive pages that offer unofficial codes, they could try to steal your account data.

Finally, follow the La República page to keep up to date with the latest news from Garena Free Fire.

What loot can you get with Free Fire codes?

The rewards that we can obtain with the Free Fire codes can be boxes, tickets, weapon skins, gold coins and diamonds (these are usually very rare).

How to find and get more Free Fire codes?

If you want to be aware of future Garena Free Fire codes, you should be aware of the official publications of the company. Here are some of them:

How long do the codes last?

A very important fact about Free Fire codes is that they have a limited time of use, which is usually between 1 and 2 days, although it may vary.

