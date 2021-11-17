Foods that you should include daily in your diet for its healthy properties

We know that following a balanced diet and healthy is key to maintaining our Health in good condition, the variety of food that we include in our feeding will determine the nutrients that we obtain for our day to day, therefore the wider the range of options that we consume, the better nutrients we will obtain, however, there are some super foods that for their properties, we can include them on a daily and constant basis in our feeding and we will tell you what they are.

Spirulina

The spirulina is one of the products that has gained the most fame in recent years due to its Benefits, is alga green generally we find it in the form of dust and among its multiple properties is to decrease the cholesterol, the blood pressure, fight the allergic rhinitis, prevent and control diabetes, as well as favor the loss of weight, among other things.

Chia seeds

The chia seeds have been with us for a long time in our breakfast, they are not only delicious, they are also full of nutrients that can benefit our health, are known for their content of Omega 3, a essential fatty acid for our body, that is why it can help us protect our Cardiovascular system, in addition to our brain; the fiber what contributes can improve the intestinal transit and can also regulate the levels of sugar in our blood.

Bee products

There are a variety of products coming from bees that we can take advantage of to improve our Health, these include from the honey until the pollen, going through the propolis and the Royal jelly, all of these foods are known for their ability to enhance and stimulate our immune system, so including them will make our natural defenses be active and always alert; there are many ways to include them in your feeding and each can be used for different purposes.

Honey and propolis are two healthy foods that we can take advantage of for their properties. Photo: Pixabay

Nuts

These food are quite everyday in our life, however, we do not include them in quantities enough and constantly in our feeding; their Benefits are many, including the incredible amount of fatty acids that they can bring to our lives, in addition to the important contribution of Energy that they can give us, therefore, it is especially good that we consume nuts during the morning, its nutrients will help us protect our heart, our brain and improve many body processes.