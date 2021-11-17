Final octagonal Concacaf table: Qatar 2022 qualifying round, matchday 8

The November FIFA Date left Mexico frozen and falling to third place of the Concacaf World Cup qualifier Heading to Qatar 2022. After their two defeats in a row, the tricolor team went to third place. Now the overall leadership belongs to Canada. The Maple Leaf team is making history and is on its way to returning to the ultimate football match. On the other hand, Honduras continues without winning at this stage and is heading for failure.

Concacaf table of the 2022 World qualifier, Matchday 8

Canada beat Mexico for the first time in a World Cup qualifying match, with what reached 16 points. Those led by John Herdman are the only undefeated left in this octagonal after a passage of four wins and four draws in eight games played. Now, a couple more victories would be virtually securing their place in Qatar 2022, returning this country to a World Cup.

The second place corresponds to the United States with 15 units. Those of the stars and stripes are determined to return to a World Cup after staying out of Russia 2018 and refining their project towards 2026. Mexico stayed in third place with 14 points after losing his two games on this November FIFA Date. The tricolor squad will have to wait until January 2022 to be able to recover and try to climb places.

For the repechage zone, we have Panama with the same 14 points as Mexico. The canaleros are behind Tri solely because of goal difference. In Russia 2018, they had their first historic participation in World Cups, alreadytime they are determined to return in search of continuing to achieve great things for the soccer of his country.

Outside the classification zone is Costa Rica in fifth place. Jamaica follows with seven points and El Salvador has 6 so far. The last place belongs to Honduras, which has a record of three draws and five defeats. ‘La H’ is the only team that still does not know the victory in this octagonal final.