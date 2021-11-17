features, price and release date

It seems yesterday that we saw the presentation of the AirPods Pro with surprise and we have heard rumors of its next generation for a long time. We know little about the AirPods Pro 2, but what we do know leads us to think of a most interesting product. Let’s collect all the rumors of these headphones.

What design will the AirPods Pro 2 have?

We expect a major design change with this generation of AirPods Pro. After the third generation AirPods have inherited the design of the AirPods Pro, rumors They point to a complete redesign in this second generation.





A redesign that would completely remove the headphone leg and that would give them a much more compact form factor. According to Bloomberg, Apple would be testing a much more rounded design, quite in the line of the Piexel Buds, for example, which we could even see in two sizes.





With this design change we also expect changes in the charging case of the headphones. Some supposed leaked images, albeit from a rather dubious source, point to the placement of speakers in the case to be able to locate the headphones using the Find app.

What sensors and health capabilities will they have?





According to some rumors, Apple would be having a hard time fitting all the necessary technology into such small headphones. Even so, we hope that these headphones can count on more sensors than the previous generation.

Rumors point to sports tracking capabilities and even the possibility of taking health measurements, for example blood pressure. These, however, are short-lived rumors and it is, right now, too early to know their credibility.

In terms of sensors and components, it is expected that these headphones have the U1 chip, of spatial awareness, which would allow these headphones to be located with great precision through the Search app.

When they will be available?





According to Bloomberg these headphones should arrive during 2022. The first rumors point to a launch next to the iPhone 14. Due to the nature of these headphones, however, these can also fit with the inaugural event of the same WWDC22, or in a launch by note press.

With this versatility, right now we can’t fix any date nor estimate of their availability beyond that we should see them before 2023.

What price will they have?





Although it is difficult to make price estimates with the little information we have available, it is sensible to think about what we would see a similar retail price to current headphones, which reach 279 euros.

On the other hand, it is not unreasonable to propose that, being a totally new model, Apple may increase price to distance itself from third-generation AirPods, which stand at 199 euros, and approach that of the AirPods Max, which are sold for 629 euros.

It is clear that the possibilities of the AirPods are yet to be discovered. Being a second generation of headphones, and heeding the rumors, we can expect major changes in design and performance. On the other hand, there is also the possibility of a more internal update of components, maintaining a similar design and performance. We will be attentive to all rumors.

