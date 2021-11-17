Fans blame Paco Villa for pointing out mistakes by Memo Ochoa in Canada vs Mexico

They threw the Mexican sports journalist into networks Paco Villa, after the terrible performance of the Mexican team in front of the set of Canada, the narrator also launched a tweet against the game and especially the goalkeeper of Tri Guillermo Ochoa.

“How annoying it is to see such a bad game and that the first half also ends with an error of that magnitude of Ochoa“, he wrote.

The negative comments that the publication derived did not wait and the users pointed out as the culprit of Ochoa’s error Orbelín Pineda.

The commentator of ‘Azteca Deportes’, Álvaro López Sordo was one of what was thrown to the jugular writing: “The rebound of Ochoa will cover that Orbelín fell asleep. Mexico it can’t keep going that bad. “

“When you are amateur you look at Ochoa. When you are dt, from Orbelín “, also commented the current coach of the Mexican Beach Soccer Team, Ramón Raya.

The error came in the first half of the game during compensation time when the goalkeeper blocked a shot at ground level by Alistair johnson, but he did not end up keeping the ball but it bounced off his hands, an action that he did not hesitate to take advantage of Cyle Larin who was enough to push the ball into the nets without major problem.

The Mexican National Team will resume its walk in the qualifying rounds on January 27, 2022 against Jamaica.

