Evergrande boss reportedly sells more than $ 1.1 billion worth of homes and private jets to keep the company going

With a debt of more than 300,000 million dollars, the Chinese real estate giant is the most indebted company in the world.

Hui Ka Yan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Evergrande Group, one of China’s largest real estate developers, has sold some of his personal assets, including several houses in Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, as well as some private jets, worth more than 7 billion yuan (1,100 million dollars) to contribute resources to the company.

“Right now, it is Hui Ka Yan who is raising money personally to continue the life of Evergrande, “a source familiar with the matter revealed to China Business News on Tuesday.

According to the media, the money earned from the sale, which the businessman has been investing in the company since the beginning of last July, was used to “maintain the basic operations of his huge business empire”: pay employee salaries, interest on some bonds and the cash owed to investors in your wealth product. In addition, it was used to complete real estate projects throughout the Asian giant.

Shares of the company rose to 4.3% in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning, although earnings had been trimmed by the afternoon. In so far this year, the stock price has fallen by 80%reports CNN Business.

The collapse in the real estate giant’s share price has affected Hui Ka Yan’s fortune, which reached $ 36.2 billion at its peak in 2019. According to Bloomberg data, the businessman now owns an estimated net worth of $ 7.9 billion, far less than the hundreds of billions of dollars your business is in debt.

With a debt above the $ 300 billion, Evergrande is the world’s most indebted company. The liquidity crisis that the company is suffering has infected the Chinese real estate sector, recently causing the default of debt payments by other actors in the real estate field.