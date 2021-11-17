even foot massages

Comfort and well-being are essential in the luxury segment and the interior of the Audi A8 even offers foot massages.

Agility and driving dynamics are key characteristics of the brand’s flagship, the new A8. But the needs of potential customers for a luxury saloon are changing. They want exciting and comfortable mobility experiences that fit their lifestyles.

In the updated Audi A8, the premium concept is redefined to offer an emotional and comfortable experience inside, closely linked to new technologies without forgetting the driving experience and high-quality materials.

When it comes to interior design, aspects such as comfort, ergonomics, infotainment or the quality and sustainability of the materials used are at the top of the list.

“The interior should awaken all the senses and be comfortable. Furthermore, customers in the luxury segment expect us to offer them the latest technologies, especially in terms of safety, lighting and infotainment, ”says Peter Dlab, Technical Manager for the Audi A8.

An example is the relaxation seat at the rear of the A8 L, which offers numerous adjustment options and a footrest on the back of the front passenger seat that passengers can use to warm and massage the soles of the feet at different levels. Another option is the Mobile Espresso, with which you can prepare fresh coffee in the car when safely parked.

The air quality package improves the air quality inside the vehicle, while the four-zone climate control combination filter captures most of the gases and particles, as well as helping to keep allergens and microorganisms harmless. These features invite passengers to work or relax on board.