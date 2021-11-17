Establishments to withdraw cash

The Welfare Pension It is one of the main economic aid programs, by the Federal Government, for adults over 65 years of age.

With the main objective of improving their quality of life, they are awarded a bimonthly deposit of 3,100 pesos. In recent weeks, authorities have registered more people so that the economic benefit reaches more senior citizens.

In case you are a beneficiary, here we tell you in which establishments you can withdraw cash from the Welfare Pension card; take note and make the most of it.

In which establishments can you withdraw cash from your Welfare Pension?

One of the main recommendations by the authorities is not to make cash available: this to avoid any kind of inconvenience; However, here is the list of businesses where you can withdraw the money:

OXXO

Suburbia

Office Depot

Chedraui

Bodega Aurrerá

Walmart

Soriana

The eating

Similarly, you can withdraw your pension at the Banco del Bienestar, Banco Azteca, Banjercito and Banorte ATMs. On the other hand, financial institutions such as Banamex, HSBC, Santander, BBVA and Inbursa also participate, but they charge you a commission for the service.

According to the authorities, it is expected that by 2024 the support for the elderly will amount to 6 thousand pesos: this if economic support is increased by 20 percent per year.