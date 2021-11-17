EPL chairman resigns after controversial Newcastle purchase

AFP

London England / 11.17.2021





The president of the Premier League English, Gary Hoffman, will resign from his post at the end of January due to the hostile reaction of the clubs to the purchase of Newcastle for a Saudi Public Investment Fundannounced this Wednesday the Premier League.

Gary Hoffman I barely had the job 19 months.

Numerous clubs made their discomfort after the Premier’s decision to authorize this investment fund, chaired by the Saudi crown prince Mohammed ben Salman, enter the capital of Newcastle a month ago.

The English league declared to have received the legal guarantees that him Saudi state he would not have control of the club.

Eighteen clubs, all but the Newcastle and the Manchester City, supported a motion to ban the project for the time being.

A working group made up of representatives from eight clubs in the Premier League works on new rules designed to prevent clubs from reaching agreements with companies linked to their owners. His report will in principle be made public at the end of November.

“It has been a privilege to lead the Premier League over the last two seasons … Now I decided it was time to retire to allow new leaders to take the league into its exciting next phase, “he stated Hoffman, quoted in the statement of the Premier League.