Engaged: Julia Roberts was vaccinated against the coronavirus and asked to be imitated

Arjun Sethi
The actress Julia Roberts The 53-year-old is one of the most popular and beloved stars in Hollywood, he has fans around the world who follow his career both on the big screen and virtually. The Pretty Woman interpreter now used her social networks where she already accumulates more than 9 million followers to leave good news.

“Fully vaccinated! Thankful beyond measure. If you are not vaccinated and you have the good fortune to get vaccinated, well, well, well! We are in this together”, The actress wrote while attaching a photo of her where she wears sunglasses and her hair loose in the wind.

