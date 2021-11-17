Engaged: Julia Roberts was vaccinated against the coronavirus and asked to be imitated

The actress Julia Roberts The 53-year-old is one of the most popular and beloved stars in Hollywood, he has fans around the world who follow his career both on the big screen and virtually. The Pretty Woman interpreter now used her social networks where she already accumulates more than 9 million followers to leave good news.

“Fully vaccinated! Thankful beyond measure. If you are not vaccinated and you have the good fortune to get vaccinated, well, well, well! We are in this together”, The actress wrote while attaching a photo of her where she wears sunglasses and her hair loose in the wind.

Julia Roberts just vaccinated. Source: instagram @juliaroberts

The publication reached more than 300 thousand likes in just 12 hours and hundreds of comments from colleagues and fans who They congratulate her for the initiative and for sowing social awareness in these difficult times that humanity is going through product of the coronavirus pandemic.

Julia Roberts’ new projects

These days, the multifaceted Julia Roberts is finishing the filming of “Ticket to Paradise”, a romantic comedy that is scheduled to premiere in September 2022 and where she shares the leading role with another major actor such as George Clooney.

In addition, a few weeks ago Julia Roberta surprised by being the face of Happy Diamonds, the most recent campaign of the international brand Chopard for its iconic Happy Sport watch. In the images, the actress the actress shines in diamonds showing the model who, like her, is shown as a contemporary icon.