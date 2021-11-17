Emma Watson remembers the ‘Harry Potter’ universe

Fans of ‘Harry Potter’ we’re they are ‘vibing’. ‘The thing’ is not only that they can already officially celebrate that the magician saga is coming together– Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe included, as we learned yesterday thanks to a statement from HBO Max–, but now some of them are superactive on social networks on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the saga and are giving us great moments.

Tom Felton (Malfoy) was one of those who echoed the news on their social networks, publishing the ‘teaser’ that announces that on January 1, 2022 we will be able to see this long-awaited meeting. And Emma Watson, apart from the corresponding post, published another that you need to read to continue with your day. As it is.

In the post you can see a photo of herself, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe when they were little, in the first movie ‘Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, and the text is the most tender thing that you will expose yourself to today, do we bet something?

“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said that I was heavy because during an interview I mentioned how lucky I felt but it was like that, and now too! “, he starts.

“I am proud not only of how we contributed as actors to the franchise, but also of the children who became young adults and who walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and am happy to see the people they have become. I am proud that we were kind to each other, that we supported each other and that we built something important “, Emma is sincere in the post. He also took the opportunity to thank the fans and express that he misses the team he met in the past.

“Thank you to the fans who have continued to show their support long after the end of the last chapter. The magic of the world would not exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it such a loving and inclusive place.

I still miss the team that made these movies. Thank you also for your hard work. I know that your contributions are sometimes overlooked.

Happy 20th Anniversary Potterheads! We hope you enjoy the 20th anniversary of ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’, which will air on New Year’s Day, January 1, on HBO Max, “he concludes.

Looking forward to the day? What do you want!

