Emily Blunt clarifies why she does not act in superhero films!

Emily Blunt answered again the reason why she has not participated in superhero films.

The British actor Emily blunt is next to Dwayne johnson doing the press tour of Jungle cruise, and again he was not saved from being asked about his relationship with superhero movies, because Collider He questioned her about why she has never participated in any film of the genre:

“It’s always about the story and playing a character that I’ve never done. It’s not something I’ve been inclined to do before, but it’s not something I close the doors to either. It’s just that it wasn’t the right time or situation. ”

Blunt stressed that she would be interested in participating in a movie inspired by a comic “If the script is correct.” Response to which he was questioned Dwayne johnson on whether he would invite her to participate in the movie Black adam:

“I have sent Emily thousands of photos of Black Adam, and obviously she has a great relationship with Jaume Collet-Serra, our director at Jungle cruise and who will also do Black Adam. I have always been impressed by the decisions Emily has made. Now that I know her and we are best friends, I can look back and realize that the things she has participated in are just as important as the things she has let go. ”

After the above Dwayne johnson He added that the audience tends to judge actresses / actors based on the films they make or not, this without knowing the context that surrounds these complicated decisions.

However, he admitted that he would love to get back to working on a project with Emily blunt, and joked about the possibility of doing a spinoff of Black Adam: White Betty, which would be starring the actress. There is obviously no such character in DC mythology.

Moviegoers and moviegoers, would you like to see Emily Blunt in a superhero movie?