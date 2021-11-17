Elon Musk’s famous 2018 tweet may cost you another 160 million

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
62

His tweets are making Elon Musk money, but they are also costing him the odd upset. It is a somewhat problematic relationship that the CEO of Tesla has with the social network, and not only because of his tone outputs, which also has them. However, there is a tweet from 2018 that cost Elon Musk 40 million, him 20 million and another 20 to Tesla for a fine imposed by the SEC (the US securities regulator).

At tweet in question, which can still be read, the CEO of Tesla recounted his intentions to buy back Tesla shares to make the company private again, an idea that he rejected 17 days later. The SEC considered that Tweet, in which Elon was targeting a certain price of the share to carry out the operation, constituted a securities fraud by the and Tesla and Musk agreed to pay 20 million dollars each to resolve the lawsuit.

However, that tweet has had a bigger consequence than the SEC’s accusation of fraud. JPMorgan Chase & Co has sued Tesla for breach of contract and asks compensation of $ 162.2 million, plus interest and attorney’s fees and expenses.

The same tweet that cost Elon Musk and Tesla 20 million is again a dispute

The lawsuit stems from an alleged breach of contract in which according to JPMorgan, Tesla has breached the terms of a warrant on shares that the investment bank and the manufacturer signed in the past when Tesla was building its gigafactory.

