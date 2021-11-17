Elizabeth García Vilchis defends the lies of the week: “it is a necessary exercise”

Elizabeth Garcia Vilchis, in charge of the section “who’s who in the lies of the week” of the morning of President Andrés Manuel López ObradorHe accused “the conservatives” of inventing notes against the government that “it seems that they do not get any”, in addition that he defended his space on Wednesdays.

In Cancun, Quintana Roo, García Vilchis accused that the media and social networks have “questioned, criticized and even reviled with insults and offenses” his section, in addition that national and international organizations consider the exercise “as a space that stigmatizes the media. of communication and journalists ”.

“However, there are thousands of citizens who are grateful that false news is denied here and disinformation campaigns are dismantled,” he said.

The person in charge of “the lies of the week” defended her section: “Time has proven that who is who in lies is a necessary exercise.”

Before the visit of López Obrador in recent days to New York to preside over the UN Security Council, García Vilchis denied that the President’s youngest son traveled on a commercial flight with a luxurious jacket and accused that some called him “Guccilopoztli”.

The person in charge of the morning section also denounced that messages were published on social networks about Mexicans in the United States who allegedly received money to support the president in New York.

“They said that people showed support for the President and that they had paid him 100 thousand dollars, which also turned out to be false ”, explained García Vilchis. Just on November 15, after his visit to New York, President López Obrador accused a “dirty war” in social networks against migrants, to whom they indicated to receive 100 dollars for supporting him.

Elizabeth García Vilchis pointed out that since the initiative of Electrical Reform of President López Obrador, “not a single week has passed without attacks and fake news.”

Pointed to Maria Amparo Casar, CEO of Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity, for having written about the Electricity Reform, but he doubted if it was “Marío Amparo Casar.”

“Marío Amparo Casar, María Amparo, yes?” He questioned.

