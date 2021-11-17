Elimination process for ‘Tata’ Martino, the second worst since 2006

With two defeats in eight games, Gerardo Martino’s Mexican National Team has the second worst performance in a World Cup tie since 2006

The eliminatory process of the Mexican Selection of Gerardo Martino It is the second worst since the one held for Germany in 2006. The ‘Tata’ squad, which has 14 units after eight days of the final round, is only surpassed by the 2014 team that had scored eight points in the same amount of matches and that later he had to play the playoffs against New Zealand.

Gerardo Martino added his second defeat in the final eighth of the Concacaf. AP

This is the first time that the final round of the qualifying rounds of the Concacaf It consists of an octagonal of 14 dates. Previously, from France 1998 to Russia 2018, it consisted of a hexagonal, consisting of 10 days.

After eight games, Gerardo Martino’s Mexican National Team adds 14 units as a result of four wins, as well as two draws and two falls, making it the second worst process since 2006.

The management of ‘Tata’ Martino only surpasses the 2014 tie, which had four different coaches. It was started by José Manuel de la Torre, with seven directed parties; later Luis Fernando Tena arrived, who only had a duel and the last two of the hexagonal were in charge of Víctor Manuel Vucetich. Finally, Miguel Herrera was in charge of the playoffs and the World Cup.

Heading to Brazil 2014, after eight rounds, El Tri barely added eight units, after five draws, two wins and two defeats, placing it in fourth position in the hexagonal.

Unlike the eliminatory processes of 2014 and 2022, the best have been those of 2006, with Ricardo La Volpe, and that of 2018, with Juan Carlos Osorio. With the ‘Bigotón’, El Tri marched with 19 points after eight rounds, with six victories, one draw and one defeat; while with the Colombian the Mexican team added 18 units, with five wins and three draws.

THE TRI AFTER EIGHT DAYS IN THE FINAL PHASE OF THE ELIMINATORIES