El Salvador sets Concacaf record with fastest goal in World Cup tie

The protagonist of the annotation was Jairo Henríquez during his visit to Panama at the Rommel Fernández stadium

Jairo Henríquez scored the fastest goal for El Salvador in Concacaf EFE

PANAMA – Seconds elapsed only from the opening whistle at the Rommel Fernández stadium and El Salvador scored the fastest goal in the entire history of the World Cup qualifying rounds through Jairo Henríquez who surprised Panama’s defensive line on the eighth day of the Octagonal de the Concacaf.

It took 12 seconds The Savior in scoring as a visitor and thus those led by Hugo Pérez make history according to the statistical data he shared Mister Chip in social networks.

“Historical record for @LaSelecta_SLV – Jairo Henríquez (at 12 seconds) had just scored the earliest goal in ALL the history of qualifying for the World Cup in Concacaf, He beat Juninho Bacuna’s goal against San Vicente and Las Granadias (a the 18 seconds)“wrote Mister Chip.

HISTORICAL RECORD for @LaSelecta_SLV – Jairo Henríquez (at 12 seconds) has just scored the earliest goal in ALL the history of the Qualifiers for the World Cup in @Concacaf. Exceeds Juninho Bacuna’s goal against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (at 18 seconds). – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) November 17, 2021

Central referee Marco Ortiz kicked off and it was Panama who touched the ball backwards. However, Andrés Andrade made a mistake at the start and gave the ball to Jairo Henriquez who did not hesitate to overflow the right side of the attack and with a powerful shot, beat goalkeeper Luis Mejía at the near post.

Jairo Henriquez He is a 28-year-old footballer who is currently a member of the Club Deportivo Águila. He also defended the colors of FAS, Limeño, Santa Tecla and Chalatenango.

With the El Salvador National Team, he has registered 19 appearances since his debut in July 2015. He has played the World Cup qualifiers for Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, as well as the 2015 Gold Cup and friendly matches.