Eddy Reynoso said that “I would be proud” to train JC Chávez for his fight against Mayweather.

The world of boxing today is able to confront long-standing legends with those who have just begun or have just consolidated a significant legacy in the discipline. Said facility put face to face with Julio César Chávez with Floyd Mayweather Junior, who joked about holding an exhibition match. While it is highly unlikely to come to fruition, the coach Eddy Reynoso said he was proud of being able to prepare JC for the challenge.

After being recognized for his work inside the boxing gym, at the 59th Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC), Eddy Reynoso was questioned about his current status. However, in one of the questions, the possibility of train the Mexican Grand Champion to beat the American in a hypothetical confrontation.

“Of course. Well of course. It would be my pride to train him (Julio César Chávez) ”, were the words he mentioned during an interview with the media ESNEWS. Although Saul’s coach’s disposition Canelo Álvarez was firm, it is almost impossible for the dream of various boxing fans, to see JC Chávez and Money in the same ring, come true.

Minutes before Reynoso’s statements, the WBC awarded him recognition as the Best Coach of the Year. It is worth mentioning that the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, was nominated for the National Sports Award by the Mexican Boxing Federation (FMB), although the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade) denied him the decoration for the second time.

“It is very difficult to succeed in boxing. Thank God, discipline, my dad (José Chepo Reynoso) who induced me to boxing and instilled in me a love for boxing. To my boxers because I have found many disciplined, ordered. With Mauricio Sulaimán, with Don José (Sulaimán) also who always supported us. Thank you. I’m very happy. It is a pleasure to be here and to receive the belt that is only given to champions. That they give it to me is something very nice “he declared on the spot.

Although the WBC recognized it, when the Mexican state body released the list of winners for the National Sports Award, Canelo Álvarez made his displeasure known. One day away from facing Caleb Plant for the undisputed 168-pound title, the Guadalajara fighter assured that boxing is a forgotten sport in the country, despite the achievements.

“It bothered me a lot because there was no other than him to win that award. My respects for the one who gave it to him because, without demeriting anything, he is looking for that, but I think Eddy is the right person, he deserved the National Sports Award and unfortunately they don’t support boxing much, that’s why they don’t turn around here much ”, he condemned.

